Australian woman charged with murder after New Zealand man's remains found in Melbourne paddock

An Australian woman has been charged with murdering a missing New Zealand man whose remains were found in a semi-rural Melbourne paddock.

Human remains belonging to 26-year-old Oakleigh South man Zane Meyer were discovered at Lysterfield on Wednesday. He had been missing since May 11.



Mr Meyer's father came over from New Zealand to help search for his son.

Cranbourne woman Nicole Anderson, 37, who was known to Mr Meyer, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last night charged with his murder.



According to court documents, Anderson has been accused of murdering Mr Meyer in Oakleigh between May 11 and 13, five weeks before his body was found, The Age reports.