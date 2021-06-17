Australian war hero's defamation trial adjourned after Covid-19 test

Ben Roberts-Smith's high-profile defamation trial has been adjourned as the war hero waits on the outcome of a Covid-19 test.

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney. Source: Associated Press

Today, the Federal Court trial in Sydney was told that Roberts-Smith, 42, had the Covid-19 test yesterday after attending a CBD venue on Thursday.

"The applicant was required to undertake a Covid test yesterday," his barrister, Arthur Moses SC, told the court.

The court heard that no test result had yet been received this morning and Justice Anthony Besanko adjourned proceedings until 2.15pm.

It was told that Roberts-Smith has been self-isolating since the test.

The VC winner has completed his evidence in chief and was due this morning to recommence in the witness box under cross-examination from the respondents' barrister Nicholas Owens SC.

Roberts-Smith is suing three newspapers over reports from 2018 critical of his military deployments in Afghanistan where he did six tours from 2006 to 2012.

The former SAS corporal denies all the claims against him, while the publishers advance a truth defence.