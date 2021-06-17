Australian VC recipient defends 2012 killing of Afghan 'spotter' in defamation trial

Ben Roberts-Smith has defended the killing of an Afghan "spotter" on an SAS mission in Darwan in 2012, telling his high-profile defamation trial that the slain man was showing "hostile intent".

Australian war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith. Source: Getty

Roberts-Smith, 42, today spent his first day under cross-examination at the Federal Court action launched against the publishers of three newspapers over articles from 2018 that he says paint him as a criminal who broke moral and legal rules of military engagement.

The court heard details of a mission in the village of Darwan, Uruzgan province, on September 11, 2012 during which Roberts-Smith and two other soldiers, codenamed Person 11 and Person 4, came across an insurgent "spotter" in a cornfield near a helicopter landing zone as they awaited extraction.

Roberts-Smith said he came up an embankment behind Person 11 and heard him shoot at the Taliban spotter who was about two metres away from their position.

"He fell in corn," Roberts-Smith said.

The court heard that there was a radio, known as an ICOM, later found on the ground near the slain Afghan who was assessed to be an insurgent as he was located in a cornfield, in a known Taliban village, following three other engagements that day.

The court was told that insurgents who hid in cornfields "regularly" attacked SAS missions in Afghanistan by hitting mission extraction points.

"I think it was a more than reasonable assessment that he was showing hostile intent," Roberts-Smith said of the killed Afghan.

The war hero is suing the publishers of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over claims they depicted him as a war criminal who broke moral and legal rules of military engagement.

The former SAS corporal is also suing over claims he assaulted a woman in Canberra.

He denies all the claims against him while the publishers have advanced a truth defence.

Earlier today, the court heard that the SAS mission in Darwan was part of an effort to kill, capture or gain intelligence from rogue Afghan soldier Hekmatullah.

Roberts-Smith said he wanted to do "everything in my power" to complete the mission, which led to him risking his life to swim solo across the Helmand River without body armour and then engage an insurgent who was hiding among boulders.

Asked about the permissible use of force in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith said it was allowable to use "whatever force necessary" within the rules of engagement to get compliance from insurgents in Afghanistan.

This extended to punching persons under control (PUCs) after arrest, the court heard.

"If required, yes," Roberts-Smith told the court.

"If they were fighting back you would use whatever force is necessary to put that person under confinement."

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney. Source: Associated Press

The war hero understood, the court heard, that it was never permitted to kill or assault a PUC under the rules of engagement in Afghanistan or the Geneva Convention.

On the subject of "throwdowns", the practice of planting equipment on bodies to justify killings, the court heard Roberts-Smith was not aware of any rumours linked to the SAS but was aware it had been discussed in relation to other nations.

Roberts-Smith is likely to be on the witness stand for cross-examination until Wednesday next week, the court was also told.

According to court documents lodged this afternoon, other witnesses to be called at the trial will include federal MP and former SAS officer Andrew Hastie, former Liberal politician Brendan Nelson and Roberts-Smith's ex-wife Emma Roberts.

The trial has previously been told there will be testimonial evidence from 21 current and former SAS members as well as several Afghan villagers.

Roberts-Smith's legal team has previously argued that the VC winner is the victim of a lying campaign by failed soldiers envious of his stellar military career.

The former SAS operator's business "evaporated" after his reputation was severely damaged by the media reports about his Afghanistan deployments, the court has heard.