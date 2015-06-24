Australian uni probes racist costume party by students wearing KKK, slave, Nazi and holocaust prisoner outfits

Charles Sturt University says investigations have confirmed its students were involved in a racist costume party at a New South Wales pub.

Auschwitz concentration camp. Source: Supplied

The university said it had identified its students in the "racist incident" at Wagga Wagga's Black Swan Hotel last Friday.

The students, who had dressed as Ku Klux Klan members, an African-American slave as well as Nazis and Jewish holocaust prisoners, were reportedly attending a politically incorrect themed party.

Condemnation from university leadership, hotel management and the community at large was swift and severe and CSU pledged to investigate.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Andrew Vann said the university was working to provide an outcome for students and the community.

"We recognise and have heard the distress these images have caused, particularly to the indigenous and Jewish communities," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have spoken with leaders from these communities in recent days."

He said the university and he, personally, would not accept or condone the alleged behaviour.