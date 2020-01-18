TODAY |

Australian town rallies against Nazi flag weilding neighbour

Source:  AAP

Residents of a small Victorian town will rally together to show that a local couple, who have raised a Nazi flag above their property, don't represent them.

Daniel Andrews says a Beulah couple flying a Nazi flag at their home should take it down. Source: ABC Australia

Cheryl Lawdorn and her partner have been flying the flag over their Beulah property in the state's northwest for several weeks because of her German ancestry, she told The Age newspaper this week.

Photos of the flag show it has a black swastika in the middle on a white background, encircled, with Nazi symbols on red backgrounds in each corner.

In response to the flag, the Beulah community will gather beside their local swimming pool on Saturday in a display of peace and inclusivity.

Their federal MP Dr Anne Webster and Victorian MP Ali Cupper will address the community.

The event has been coordinated by the Beulah Historical, Learning and Progress Association, with some past residents also expected to attend.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews earlier this week described the flag as "disgusting".

"The people who are displaying that despicable flag, this is disgusting - it is absolutely disgusting behaviour," Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

"If there's any decency in that household, they will take that flag down immediately."

Victoria's parliament is currently running an inquiry into racial vilification with a focus on increased anti-semitic behaviour seen recently.

Beulah had a population of 329 at the time of 2016 census.

