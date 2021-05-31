TODAY |

Australian town celebrates 100 years of making Milo

Source:  1 NEWS

A small Australian town which is home to the Milo factory has celebrated 100 years of making the malted-chocolate drink.

The Smithtown Milo factory in New South Wales is responsible for manufacturing the taste of childhood. Source: ABC Australia

The manufacturing plant is the heart of Smithtown in NSW and as the classic Milo tins went through the production line, the employees celebrated a lifetime of service.

It’s a family affair for employee Jeffery Rowe, who is one of four generations of his family to work for Milo.

“I’ve worked here for 43 years, my grandfather, my father, and now my son works here,” he told ABC Australia.

