Australian town celebrates 100 years of making Milo

A small Australian town which is home to the Milo factory has celebrated 100 years of making the malted-chocolate drink.

The manufacturing plant is the heart of Smithtown in NSW and as the classic Milo tins went through the production line, the employees celebrated a lifetime of service.

It’s a family affair for employee Jeffery Rowe, who is one of four generations of his family to work for Milo.