Australian terror victims' harrowing final moments heard in inquest

AAP
Australians Sara Zelenak and Kirsty Boden were killed in the London Bridge terror attack after both made the fatal decision to check on the scene rather than flee.

The 21-year-old nanny and 28-year-old nurse were murdered along with six others by Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba on the night of June 3, 2017.

An inquest into the attacks in London has heard the three attackers used a van to run down dozens of people on the bridge before stabbing dozens more with 30cm ceramic kitchen knives in the nearby Borough Market.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Riggs told the Old Bailey on Tuesday that Ms Zelenak, of Queensland, was walking down steps nearby with a friend when they heard the van crash into a railing and turned back to see what happened.

Ms Zelenak was viciously stabbed in the neck and body by Butt and the others.

Just around the corner Ms Boden, who was having dinner at the Boro Bistro with two friends, also heard the crash.

"Her immediate response was to leave the table where she was sat with her friends and to go to assist as she was a nurse," England and Wales Chief Coroner Mark Lucraft told the inquest's opening day.

In the meantime the attackers knifed French chef Sebastian Belanger, 36, before stabbing 26-year-old French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, who the South Australian Ms Boden then started to treat.

"Whilst Kirsty was trying to assist she was also attacked," Det Insp Riggs told the inquest.

Ms Boden's English partner James Holler said her brave actions that summer night would not have seemed unusual for everyone who knew her.

"To Kirsty it wouldn't have seemed brave, she loved people and lived her life helping others. To Kirsty her actions that night would have just been an extension of how she lived her life," he said.

Ms Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace said that night "every sliding door slid for Sara to be in harm's way", echoing the sentiments of many victims' families.

All eight fatal attacks occurred in a three-minute period, while the attackers were shot dead by police 10 minutes after their van first mounted the curb on the bridge.

The inquest is expected to run for about eight weeks.

