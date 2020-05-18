Australian task force to look into death of disabled woman left in appalling conditions

A South Australian task force looking into the death of a disabled woman, who was left in appalling conditions while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, is set to meet for the first time.



Ann-Marie Smith. Source: SA Police

Ann Marie Smith died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.



Police have launched a manslaughter inquiry into her treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.



At the same time, the SA task force will look into the 54-year-old's case, specifically to identify any gaps that have emerged in the support systems for the disabled after the transition from state-based care to the NDIS.



It is expected to have its first meeting today.



Greens MP Tammy Franks says the task force is a welcome step, but has urged the state government to ensure its report, or at least its recommendations, are made public.



"The tragic case of Ann Marie Smith has been a very public failing of the system and a huge betrayal of our collective trust," Ms Franks said.

