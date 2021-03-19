TODAY |

Australian supermarket chain renames chicken wings after 'culturally insensitive' complaint

Source:  1 NEWS

Woolworths Australia has opted to rename a pack of chicken sold in its supermarkets after a customer complained that the name “Boomerang Wings" was culturally inappropriate, 7News reports.

Woolworths Australia is re-naming the chicken wings 'V Wings'. Source: Twitter

The customer turned to Twitter to address their concern, saying, “What’s up with this unnecessary and disrespectful cultural appropriation? Surely ‘chicken wings’ would suffice?” 

Woolworths responded to the uproar, attempting to explain the reason behind the name in a Twitter exchange with the critic. 

The supermarket giant said the phrase is “a commonly used term to describe this cut of chicken”, but has since conceded to change the name to "V wings" going forward.

“While this is a commonly used term to describe this cut of chicken in the poultry industry, we appreciate the customer’s perspective,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

“We’ve reviewed the feedback and decided it’s appropriate to change the description of this particular cut to ‘V wings’.

“This is a description used by a wide range of chicken brands already, so customers will be familiar with it.

“Customers will notice the change reflected in-store over the coming weeks.”

The Twitter user who brought the issue to light caused a stir on the social media platform, with the user deleting their account after a flood of backlash — one responder saying "Mr Potato head may be offended".

