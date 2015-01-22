TODAY |

Australian study finds seagulls carry superbug threat to humans

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Animals
Health

Sharing your fish and chips with seagulls at the beach may harm your health, with researchers revealing the birds carry drug-resistant superbugs.

A study found Australian silver gulls were infected with antimicrobial-resistant bacteria that could cause illnesses in humans such as urinary tract infections and sepsis.

"Seagulls act as ecological sponges and we have earmarked them as a potential reservoir for agents that may cause human disease," Murdoch University antimicrobial researcher Sam Abraham said.

"This is the first comprehensive study establishing that seagulls across Australia are carriers of drug-resistant disease-causing E. coli that could affect humans."

More than 20 per cent of seagulls tested carried bacteria resistant to two commonly used antimicrobial drugs in humans.

Birds found in NSW and Victoria were also resistant to carbapanem drugs, used to combat antimicrobial-resistant infection in hospitals if other drugs fail.

A seagull at the popular Cottesloe Beach in Perth also carried resistance to colistin, which is a last resort drug to fight antimicrobial-resistant infection.

Researcher Mark O'Dea said it was the first time resistance to the drug had been recorded in an Australian wild animal.

"Seagulls could be acquiring this pathogen through their opportunistic feeding habits, where they scavenge from leftover human waste and may then be subsequently spreading these resistant bacteria over vast distances," he said.

More From
World
Australia
Animals
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers
Latest suicide data shows highest rate among males and Māori
2
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
3
A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.
Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models
4
Father and daughters 'hungry and a bit cold', returned home after spending night lost in cold Wellington bush
5
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
They showed the Select Committee the way firearms are able to be given high-fire rate capability.

Firearms crimes, homicides, committed by people with criminal convictions in Australia with NZ licence

02:02
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.

Tonga beauty pageant organisers regret audience behaviour
Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidates Boris Johnson, centre, and Jeremy Hunt.

UK Tory contenders trade blows; Labour backs new Brexit vote
00:46
He spoke to a UK parliamentary committee about unpopular decisions like hiking up airline ticket prices.

Sir David Attenborough riles up British MPs to take action on climate change