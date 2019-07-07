TODAY |

Australian student released by North Korea denies being a spy

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Australia

An Australian student who was held in North Korea for a week and then deported denied being a spy yesterday and expressed sorrow that he won't be able to return to finish his graduate studies at Kim Il Sung University.

North Korea said on Saturday that it detained Alek Sigley because he had spread anti-state propaganda and engaged in spying by providing photos and other materials to news organisations with critical views toward the North.

It said it deported Sigley last Thursday after he pleaded for forgiveness for his activities.

Sigley spoke briefly to reporters after being deported but didn't say what had happened to him.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Sigley answered some questions but again said little about his detention.

"The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false," he said. He said the only material he gave to the news organisations was what was published publicly.

Sigley had been among a few Western students studying in the North Korean capital and also operated a tour agency there.

He tweeted that he wants to continue his academic research on North Korea, but has no plans to visit again. He said his tour agency has cancelled all tours until further notice.

"The whole situation makes me very sad. I will now be unable to receive my master's degree from Kim Il Sung University after completing more than half the course and achieving good results," he tweeted. "I may never again walk the streets of Pyongyang, a city that holds a very special place in my heart."

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Sigley had abused his status as a student by "combing" through Pyongyang and providing photos and other information to news sites such as NK News and other "anti-DPRK" media, an abbreviation of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. It said the North expelled Sigley out of "humanitarian leniency."

Sigley was released following intervention by Swedish diplomats. He traveled to Tokyo to reunite with his Japanese wife, whom he married in Pyongyang last year.

He tweeted yesterday that he would not give any media interviews or hold a news conference about his experience.

Sigley's ordeal had a much happier ending than that of American college student Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of attempting to steal a propaganda poster in North Korea and was imprisoned. Warmbier died shortly after being sent back home to the US in a vegetative state in June 2017.

Australian student Alek Sigley gestures as he arrives at the airport in Tokyo on July 4. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:27
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.
One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause
2
Hannah Hardy-Jones Kite app is looking at getting people flying again.
Kiwi mum's personal development app goes global
3
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
4
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
5
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.
Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this photo taken April 11, 2019, in Emeryville, Calif. A growing number of startups worldwide are making cell-based or cultured meat that doesn't require slaughtering animals. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Meat grown in a lab? Startups cook up alternative to slaughter
02:31
The UK study focused on the toxic air in Birmingham.

New study reveals air pollution could reduce a child's life by seven months
The study of more than 1.4 million high school students found cannabis use fell after legalisation.

Study finds youth cannabis use declined as US states legalised the drug
02:26
Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are among his mates, along with Prince Andrew.

What did sex-trafficking accused Jeffrey Epstein's famous friends know or see?