Australian student freed after being detained in North Korea

Australian student Alek Sigley has been freed from detention in North Korea and is now safe and well in China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed.

The 29-year-old is expected to travel to Tokyo later today.



At Australia's request, Swedish delegates met with North Korean officials this week to raise the issue of Mr Sigley's disappearance.



"Alek is safe and well," Mr Morrison told parliament.



"On behalf of the Australian government, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release.



"(This) demonstrates the value of discreet, behind-the-scenes work by officials in solving sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments."



Sigley, who runs the Tongil Tours tour company and had been studying in Pyongyang, was detained in North Korea last week.

