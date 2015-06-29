 

Australian state wants to send wellness guru warning over unpaid fine for lying about cancer diagnosis

The Australian state of Victoria wants to send fake wellness guru Belle Gibson a "warning" over an unpaid $410,000 fine she copped for lying to Australians about having cancer.

60 Minutes interviewed ex-health blogger Belle Gibson who claimed she was cured from cancer through a healthy diet.
Source: Supplied

The Director of Consumer Affairs Victoria is seeking the warning in the form of a Federal Court "endorsement" order that would expose Gibson to possible contempt proceedings if she does not pay.

Gibson was fined $410,000 in September for five contraventions of consumer law after she claimed to have brain cancer and healed herself with natural remedies while making money from her Whole Pantry app and book sales.

