Australian soldiers to be fired for involvement in alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

A number of serving members of the Special Air Service Regiment have been asked to show why they should not be sacked following the release of a damning report into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.



A four-year investigation by Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force, Justice Paul Brereton, uncovered credible evidence of 39 unlawful killings and two cases of torture by Australian troops in Afghanistan.



Following the release of the report, Chief of Army Rick Burr said where there was evidence of misconduct, individuals would be held to account "through disciplinary or administrative action".



The ABC reported on Thursday at least 10 members of the SAS's second and third squadrons had been told of "administrative action" against them.



But they are not considered to be among the 19 personnel who Justice Brereton recommended be referred to the Australian Federal Police.



"Defence can confirm it has initiated administrative action against a number of serving Australian Defence Force personnel in accordance with legislation and Defence policy," a Defence spokesman told the ABC.



"As the Chief of the Defence Force said publicly last week, findings by the [Brereton inquiry] ... of alleged negligence by individuals in the performance of their duties have been accepted by the CDF, and allegations will be managed through the ADF's administrative and disciplinary processes."



They have been given 14 days to respond to the action.



Second squadron was disbanded following the release of the Brereton report.



Australia Defence Association executive director Neil James said the action was aimed at those who were adversely mentioned in the Brereton report but not subject to criminal charges.

"They are not killers, but witnesses who did nothing. They could be an accessory or someone who supervised and should have had an inkling it was going on and did nothing," James said.

