Australian sentenced to life imprisonment in notorious child sex abuse case

Associated Press

Peter Gerald Scully is facing up to 60 more charges, including child murder, torture and abuse against children
00:27
1
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

2

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

3

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

00:15
4
Former Waikato speedster Penikolo Latu showed destructive power and speed in Tonga's big win.

Watch: Barnstorming Tongan winger nails Samoan rival with massive tackle before streaking away with stolen ball to score

5
Kiwis Shaun Johnson is dejected following their loss during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match. New Zealand Kiwis v Fiji. Wellington Regional Stadium. 18th November 2017. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Johnson, Tuivasa-Sheck, Harris ruled out of Kiwis Test, Maumalo to debut - report

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.



 
