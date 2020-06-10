TODAY |

Australian senator accused of inciting anarchy by cheering UK protestors who tore down slave trader’s statue

Source:  AAP

A West Australian senator has been accused of inciting anarchy by cheering protestors who tore down a statue of a slave trader in England, but his party says he's raising important issues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death of George Floyd in the US has re-opened deep racial wounds overseas. Source: 1 NEWS

After vision of Black Lives Matter demonstrators toppling a statue of Edward Colston into Bristol Harbour made worldwide headlines, Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John cheered them on social media.

"It's great to see these symbols of white supremacy being torn down - It's made me think a lot about how many similar statues and symbols we have here in WA," he posted.

In another tweet, he asked "What would be the first symbol or statue you'd get rid of? I'd start with Stirling Highway", referring to WA's first governor James Stirling, who led an attack on Aboriginal people in 1834 known as the Pinjarra Massacre.

WA Liberal upper house MP Tjorn Sibma said the senator was deliberately importing stupidity and violence into the community, labelling his remarks "an incitement to criminal behaviour, anarchy and vandalism".

"Freedom of speech, particularly that provided by public figures, demands an equal measure of public responsibility," Mr Sibma told parliament.

"His contribution is an absolute disgrace.

"It must be condemned by his party colleagues and by anybody who holds dear their responsibilities to this community."

A spokesman for Senator Steele-John referred questions to Greens spokeswoman on First Nations peoples' issues, Rachel Siewert, who said Australians needed to tell the truth about the way the nation was colonised and "unfinished business" remained.

"Many of the statues we see around Australia are of people that would have caused a lot of distress for some First Nations peoples given their involvement in the dispossession, oppression and destruction of their culture," Senator Siewert said in a statement.

"We should also be asking why we place such significance on these figures rather than celebrating and acknowledging First Nations living cultures and traditions."

World
UK and Europe
Australia
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis infected with Covid-19 still battling debilitating symptoms, despite being cleared of virus
2
Jobs will be lost as St John Ambulance looks to slash $30m due to Covid-19, CEO says in memo
3
Public warned to expect 'uncommon sights' as military helicopters fire flares in training exercise
4
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
5
Corrections officer in US suspended after reenacting George Floyd's death
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:40

TJ Perenara speaks up against racism in NZ - 'I firmly stand with Black Lives Matter'
01:52

Substantial evidence Madeleine McCann is dead might not be enough to convict - prosecutors

Student says Marist College teachers are racist towards her peers
00:17

Quade Cooper strikes again with ridiculous, no-look quarterback-style trick pass