TODAY |

Australian sea lion found with tuberculosis for first time, sparking fears of spread to humans

Source:  AAP

A wild Australian sea lion has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, for the first time.

Sea lion (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The discovery by Australian researchers has sparked concerns the disease, which was found in the mammal's abdomen, could transfer to humans.

"There is risk of transmission for researchers handling the animals, as well as anyone involved in animal rescue or washed-up carcass disposal, or those working at rehabilitation centres and involved in the disease diagnostic process," University of Sydney researcher Rachel Gray said today. 

In humans, tuberculosis typically affects the lungs.

The infected seal was a deceased three-year-old male found on a beach at Kangaroo Island in South Australia in 2017.

Tuberculosis was discovered in its intestines during an autopsy.

"This unusual finding means we need to maintain constant vigilance around zoonotic disease risk for any person in close contact with free-ranging pinnipeds (seals, sea lions and walruses) of juvenile age or older," Dr Gray, from the Sydney School of Veterinary Science, said.

The research was published in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases.

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
'I'm still in shock' - Spearfisherman films wild encounter with shark in sea off Nelson
2
Don't rush the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, WHO warns New Zealand
3
Las Vegas magician Siegfried Fischbacher dies, months after Covid killed partner Roy Horn
4
Samsung reveals next set of phones to be cheaper with bigger screens, better batteries
5
Mother, three children found dead in Melbourne home
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Duchess of York writes Mills and Boon romance novel
01:54

Pair of pooches become first dogs in Aotearoa trained to sniff out kauri dieback
00:30

'I'm still in shock' - Spearfisherman films wild encounter with shark in sea off Nelson

Former South Korea president's 20-year prison term for corruption upheld by court