Australian scuba diver with broken arm goes missing on New Year's Day

A search is underway off the Western Australian coast for a scuba diver missing since yesterday.

Dean Gellatly didn't return from diving on New Year's Day. Source: Western Australian police / Google Maps

Dean Gellatly, 41, was believed to be diving in an area off St Georges Beach at Geraldton, north of Perth, when he failed to return home.

Western Australian police say they're urgently seeking information about his whereabouts and have concern for his welfare.

Mr Gellatly currently has a broken arm in a cast, police say.