Australian scientists develop powerful new telescope in hopes of unlocking secrets of the universe

Australian scientists have developed a powerful new telescope that can map 3 million galaxies in record speed.

The telescope, equipped with 36 antenna heads working in tandem, takes panoramic photographs of the sky.

The result: a new atlas of the Southern Sky - consisting of 3 million galaxies mapped out in 300 hours - which experts hope will unlock the secrets of the universe, Nine reports.

It's hoped the data gathered will allow astronomers and researchers around the world to answer their questions about the universe.

