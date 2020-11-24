TODAY |

Australian researchers trying to take the sting out of a vaccination jab

Source:  AAP

Australian researchers are trying to take the sting out of the jab ahead of the expected mass global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Source: istock.com

The scientists from Queensland's James Cook University have tested the efficacy of cooling agents on vaccination pain in 13 trials involving 700 children and 800 adults.

They found "cold sprays", known as vapocoolants, or ice delivered onto the skin just before needle insertion reduced vaccination-related pain in all adult studies and six paediatric trials.

Lead researcher Clare Heal, of the university's college of medicine and dentistry, said pain reduction rose as skin temperature approached 0C.

"Cooling techniques are considered to be cost-effective, easy to use and have few, if any, side effects when applied correctly," Heal said in a statement today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says she needs more time before making any changes at the border, though. Source: 1 NEWS

"Vapocoolants have the advantage of providing instantaneous cooling effects to the skin."

Researchers compared the results against other techniques including skin numbing cream, breastfeeding for those under two, distraction and tactile stimulation.

Injection pain and anxiety is a reason why some people avoid vaccinations, Heal said, and adequate pain management strategies should form part of every jab.

"Vaccinations save up to three million lives each year and are the cornerstone of herd immunity," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He questioned why Kiwis may have to wait until March to get a Covid-19 vaccine when the UK plans to roll one out next week. Source: 1 NEWS

"So anything we can do to reduce the pain and anxiety of intra-muscular vaccinations and protect immunisation rates warrants further investigation."

The only ineffective vapocoolant technique was the application of ice packs on children.

Although the paediatric study findings were inconclusive, a review concluded the use of the cold sprays and ice works for adults.

However, Heal said more research is required.

"More rigorous and larger-scale randomised control trials are needed to determine the effectiveness and applicability of skin cooling techniques," she said.

World
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
China 'surprised' NZ expressed concern over falsified photo of Australian soldier
2
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
3
MPs, foreign diplomats pay tribute to Winston Peters as he bids farewell to Parliament
4
With a month until split, Brexit trade deal hangs in balance
5
NZ economy set to end year only 3% down, 'phenomenal' result compared to most other nations
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon, China says

Medicinal cannabis component CBD doesn't impair driving, study finds

European regulator could OK first Covid-19 vaccine on December 29
00:20

NZ economy set to end year only 3% down, 'phenomenal' result compared to most other nations