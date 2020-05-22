TODAY |

Australian researchers hopeful they have made Alzheimer's therapy breakthrough

Source:  AAP

Australian researchers are hopeful they have found a treatment that could reverse the impacts of memory loss in people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Senior woman sitting with her hands clasped. Source: istock.com

The Macquarie University Dementia Research Centre study builds on previous research that found an enzyme in the brain could modify a protein so it prevents the development of Alzheimer's symptoms.

This latest research went further by finding the gene responsible for the enzyme could help restore or improve memory in mice suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease.

The findings also suggest the gene therapy, which involves genetic material being introduced to cells to replace abnormal genes, may be effective in other forms of dementia found in much younger patients in their 40s and 50s.

The researchers found gene therapy is safe at high doses and long term, with no adverse impacts.

One of the study leaders, Dr Arne Ittner, says a better understanding is needed of what happens to the molecules in the brain during dementia.

"Our work delivers a very powerful piece in this puzzle," he said in a statement.

His brother and co-research leader, Professor Lars Ittner, said he was excited to see 10 years of research transition into clinical development that could benefit people living with dementia.

"This provides hope as there is a lot of therapy out there focused on prevention but not much for those already affected by the disease," he said.

The two researchers said the possible success of this new therapy could be within reach in five to 10 years.

World
Science
Health
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Queensland braces for Covid-19 community transmission after infected teens didn't quarantine
2
All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5
3
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
4
Warriors duo barred from re-entering NZ after NRL season due to citizenship issue
5
Morning Briefing July 30: Coalition cracks deepen as Peters launches late night serve
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince William says lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'

US officials claim Russia behind spread of Covid-19 disinformation

All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5

Multiple positive Covid-19 cases in Victoria not at home when authorities visit