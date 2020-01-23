TODAY |

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's father has died

Source:  AAP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's father has died.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre) with his parents. Source: Scott Morrison / Facebook

"Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully. He was aged 84. He lived a great life and was much loved," Mr Morrison posted on Facebook today.

John Morrison served in the army, the NSW police force and his local community as councillor and mayor.

"Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty and service," his son said.

"Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith, which is one of his numerous legacies in my life."

Mr Morrison also paid tribute to his father's lifelong service to his church as an elder, youth worker and in aged care.

"Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely thankful for his great blessing in all of our lives," the prime minister said.

"Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant."

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three Americans
2
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
3
Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital
4
New Zealand again earns ranking as least corrupt country in the world
5
Sonny Bill Williams to cover up sponsor's logo on Toronto Wolfpack jersey due to religious beliefs
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:54

Donald Trump has beaten his presidential record for tweets sent in a day

Britain's Brexit bill passes final hurdle in Parliament
01:21

Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'

Ex-army reservist charged over plot to carry out 'paramilitary strike' at Virginia gun rally