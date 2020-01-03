TODAY |

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison may delay India trip as deadly bushfires continue

Source:  Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted he may postpone an upcoming trip to India to stay in the country as deadly bushfires continue to ravage the country's two most populous states.

In a news conference from the Victorian town of Bairnsdale today, Mr Morrison said his "inclination at this point" would be "not to proceed" with his visit to the subcontinent later in January for trade and defence talks.

"This isn't about any one individual, certainly not me or anyone else. We all have to do the job that we have to do. I've got to keep focused on doing that job," he says.

"I'm going to keep turning up and in places that need our support and our assistance and our encouragement and I'll continue to do that each, each and every day while working what we need to work back in Canberra with the support of the agencies and the coordination of the Australian Defence Forces."

In December, he cut short a family holiday in Hawaii in the face of public anger at his absence.

As he spoke to journalists, Morrison also paid tribute to firefighters, emergency services and the military who have "prevented the loss of many lives and properties" amid the bushfire crisis.

"I want to be really clear that the response that has been made by our firefighting agencies, our emergency services, our Australian Defence Forces, has prevented the loss of many lives and many properties, and so no one went into this fire season thinking that we weren't facing a very big challenge.

"We indeed thought we would be facing a very similar challenge last year, over the course of the last 12 months. What has made it even more difficult has obviously been the dryness."

This week, navy ships and the defence force were activated to help evacuate tens of thousands of residents on the New South Wales South Coast and Victoria's East Gippsland before temperatures soar above 40C by Saturday, increasing the fire threat.

