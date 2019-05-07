Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison egged while attending function

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been egged at a Country Women's Association function in Albury in NSW.

Television footage of the incident shows a young woman wearing a beanie and wielding a six-pack of eggs attempting to crack an egg on Mr Morrison's head. The egg bounced off his head.



An older woman at the function was knocked to the ground and the attacker was quickly ushered away by security.



Outside the venue, she told reporters she didn't mean to knock the other woman down.



Mr Morrison helped the visibly upset victim to her feet.

