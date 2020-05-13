TODAY |

Australian politician tests negative for Covid-19 after coughing fit in parliament

Source:  1 NEWS

An Australian politician has tested negative for Covid-19 after having a coughing fit in parliament yesterday. 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's test results have come back negative.

Josh Frydenberg was speaking in parliament when he had the coughing fit and said the coughing was caused by a gulp of water going down the wrong way. 

Today he shared his experience on Twitter, saying he had been tested for coronavirus out of "an abundance of caution" and on the advice of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. 

Mr Frydenberg said he received the results this morning which have come back negative. 

The politician had been isolating in Canberra awaiting the results. 

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
