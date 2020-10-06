TODAY |

Australian politician in court accused of slapping female MP on backside at Xmas party

Source:  AAP

South Australian MP Sam Duluk has appeared in court charged with basic assault over inappropriate conduct at a parliamentary Christmas party last year.

South Australia MP Sam Duluk Source: Facebook: Sam Duluk

Duluk came before Adelaide Magistrates Court after being accused of making inappropriate comments to SA-BEST MP Connie Bonaros and allegedly slapping her on the buttocks at the party on December 13.

It was his first appearance since police issued a summons with the former Liberal represented by high-profile lawyer Marie Shaw QC.

Ms Shaw asked the court to issue a subpoena for certain documents to be produced by the company appointed by former parliamentary speaker Vincent Tarzia to investigate the allegations.

She said the defence was also waiting for the prosecution to disclose other information.

"That disclosure, I understand, is in train but the prosecution do seek more time to respond and provide the relevant documents," she told the court.

Ms Shaw asked for the case to be adjourned for six weeks, with magistrate Alf Grasso ordering it return to court on December 9.

Duluk was banished from the Liberal Parliamentary Party over his behaviour and had his wider Liberal Party membership suspended.

But the parliamentary inquiry into his conduct was put on hold while the police investigations were underway.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National MP says Judith Collins 'bullied' another MP in her party
2
Nats MP Denise Lee says she 'unreservedly supports' Judith Collins after leaked email criticising leader
3
Auckland driver recounts horror moment his van fatally hit runaway stroller with baby inside
4
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
5
National a 'chaotic shambles' Labour's Grant Robertson says, after email leak
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:01

Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
01:26

'Don't be afraid of it' - Trump delivers message on Covid-19 after returning to White House

Actions of cop who Tasered woman three times labelled 'oppressive and threatening' by watchdog
00:33

Three people dead after partial building collapse at Houston construction site