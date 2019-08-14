TODAY |

Australian police make their biggest MDMA bust, linked to last week's arrests in Auckland

AAP
Queensland police have netted their biggest haul of MDMA powder in history, seizing 766 kilograms from people believed to be working for a UK crime syndicate.

Police will not reveal where or when the drugs were seized, but say they are the highest purity ever recorded in Queensland and have a potential street value of $90 million.

Two British men were arrested in the bust, one of New Zealand’s biggest ever. Source: 1 NEWS

Two UK citizens, men aged 51 and 40, have been arrested in Queensland over the seizure and charged with drug possession and supply.

They will front court in Brisbane on August 26.

Another two UK citizens - a 60-year-old man and a 49-year-old man - have also been arrested in New Zealand over their alleged links to the syndicate after authorities seized 200kg of the drug ice in Auckland.

A 26-year-old male from Loganlea was denied bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday over his alleged role in the syndicate.

New South Wales police also raided properties in Lennox Head and Ballina and have charged one woman over the seizure of $108,000 in cash.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman said New Zealand is being targeted by international crime syndicates. Source: 1 NEWS

A 42-year-old NSW man is also wanted over the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker of the State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group said the seizure has put a serious dent in Australia's ecstasy market.

"We believe the drug would have been diluted with other agents and had the potential to make between six and 12 million capsules," he said.

"We believe that we certainly have disrupted this syndicate in the Pacific region."

Det Wacker would not go into further details of the operation as the investigation was still open and further arrests were possible.

He said the seizure represented approximately seven per cent of the 1.1 tonnes of ecstasy consumed annually in Australia.

The drugs, valued at $90 million, are said to have the highest purity ever recorded in Queensland. Source: 1 NEWS
