Australian PM talks up trans-Tasman travel bubble as he urges states to ease border restrictions

Scott Morrison is talking up the potential of Australians travelling across the Tasman as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian Prime Minister is also heaping pressure on Labor premiers in Queensland and Western Australia to unlock their state borders.



"It may well be that Sydneysiders can fly to Auckland before they can fly to Perth, or even the Gold Coast for that matter," Mr Morrison told the National Press Club today.



NSW is encouraging interstate visitors to come for a holiday from June 1, when travel restrictions in the regions are relaxed.



But apart from Victoria and the ACT, all other states and territories are maintaining a hardline approach, fearing a second wave of coronavirus infections.



The federal government has warned it will not allow fortified states to become an obstacle to a "travel bubble" across the Tasman.

