Australian PM Scott Morrison makes embarrassing blunder visiting fire-ravaged Kangaroo Island locals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been left red-faced after an embarrassing blunder while talking to locals at Kangaroo Island, when he forgot two victims died in the fires ravaging the island.

During the discussion on the island off Adelaide yesterday, Mr Morrison was filmed telling locals: "Thankfully we've had no loss of life."

But one person had a swift correction for the Prime Minister.

"Two. We've lost two."

Mr Morrison then stumbled over his words and agreed, saying: "Two, yes two, that's quite right."

Dick Lang, a bush pilot, and his son Clayton, a plastic surgeon, both died on the island while trying to return to a family property during the fires.

Mr Morrison says he was thinking about firefighters when he made the remark, and a spokesperson later told Australian media that the group had been discussing firefighting efforts at the time.

"He was aware of the two deaths and met with one of the relatives of those who were killed while on the island," the spokesperson is quoted as saying.

"The PM noted he was aware of this in his response and has previously expressed condolences for the devastating loss of life on Kangaroo Island."

It's the latest gaffe for Mr Morrison as he visits those affected by the bushfires.

