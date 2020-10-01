TODAY |

Australian PM Scott Morrison calls toilets for only assigned sex 'common sense'

Source:  AAP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has waded back into the debate over gender-inclusive toilets.

Signs for men's and women's toilets. Source: istock.com

Liberal Senator Claire Chandler could be dragged before the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commission after saying women's toilets were for people of the female sex and should remain that way.

Morrison said there was nothing wrong with her comments.

"It's common sense and I would urge a more common sense approach on how some of these agencies operate," he told Sydney radio station 2GB today.

"The Tasmanian one has had form on other issues in the past. I think people just expect common sense in these areas."

Last year, the prime minister criticised a gender-inclusive toilet sign on display in his department, describing it as political correctness and over the top.

A sign on a toilet door in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Barton offices noting that they are "committed to staff inclusion and diversity". Source: Twitter / Chris Uhlmann

The sign encouraged staff to use the bathroom that best fit their gender identity.

Mr Morrison said the sign was not necessary and vowed to "sort it out".

World
Australia
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:04
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation
2
'Toxic': Disturbing stories from behind the scenes at Weta Digital
3
Judith Collins 'absolutely' rules out coalition between National and Advance NZ - 'I'm not insane'
4
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
5
Two people die following crash in Taranaki
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:23

'Toxic': Disturbing stories from behind the scenes at Weta Digital

Boris Johnson warns UK at critical moment with Covid-19 pandemic

Revamped Boeing 737 Max jetliner returns to the skies on test flight
12:23

Kiwis have 'perverse incentives' around property investment - Chlöe Swarbrick