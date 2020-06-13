Australian PM Scott Morrison boosts number of women in Cabinet with reshuffle

In a press conference this afternoon, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's boosted the number of women in his Cabinet.

Scott Morrison. Source: Getty

Morrison's government has been under heavy fire over the last six weeks, after a string of serious allegations painted a picture of an unsafe environment for women in Parliament.

Today, in an effort to convince the public he has a handle on the situation, Morrison made several major changes to his Cabinet lineup.



"Getting these results for Australian women will be achieved through collaboration, it will be achieved through listening, they will be achieved by acting together," Morrison said.



"They won't be achieved by dividing Australians."



Christian Porter, who is accused of raping a woman 33 years ago, has been stripped of his role as Attorney-General.

He'll be replaced by Michaelia Cash, who has been filling in while Porter is on sick leave.

Linda Reynolds has been stripped of her Defence Force portfolio, which will now be handled by Peter Dutton.

Reylonds' conduct came into question earlier this year when her former staffer Brittany Higgins came forward to allege she was raped inside the minister's office.

Despite both being under intense scrutiny this year, Porter and Reynolds will remain in cabinet.