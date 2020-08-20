Australian PM Scott Morrison backtracks on suggestion Covid-19 vaccine will be mandatory

Australia's Prime Minister has backtracked on earlier claims a Covid-19 vaccine would be mandatory after the country secured a deal this week for a new trial vaccine.

Scott Morrison had said earlier the jab would be "as mandatory as possible". But after concerns were raised by health experts, the Prime Minister clarified there are no compulsory vaccines in Australia.

The Australian government reached an agreement with drug giant Astra Zeneca to manufacture one of the world's more promising vaccines.

“We're here today to announce that we have signed a letter of intent with Astra Zeneca which will enable Australia to access, should it be successful, the vaccine for Covid-19 here,” he said.

“[It would be] manufactured in Australia and distributed free to 25 million Australians.”