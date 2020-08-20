TODAY |

Australian PM Scott Morrison backtracks on suggestion Covid-19 vaccine will be mandatory

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's Prime Minister has backtracked on earlier claims a Covid-19 vaccine would be mandatory after the country secured a deal this week for a new trial vaccine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After concerns were raised by health experts, Scott Morrison clarified there are no compulsory vaccines in Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Scott Morrison had said earlier the jab would be "as mandatory as possible". But after concerns were raised by health experts, the Prime Minister clarified there are no compulsory vaccines in Australia.

The Australian government reached an agreement with drug giant Astra Zeneca to manufacture one of the world's more promising vaccines.

“We're here today to announce that we have signed a letter of intent with Astra Zeneca which will enable Australia to access, should it be successful, the vaccine for Covid-19 here,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This comes as the Australian prime minister says a vaccine would be mandatory. Source: 1 NEWS

“[It would be] manufactured in Australia and distributed free to 25 million Australians.”

The coronavirus vaccine is one of five to reach clinical trials.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We’re going to buy a bach, a boat and a campervan' - Tauranga couple's plan after shock Lotto win
2
Australia secures 25 million vaccines in development for Covid-19
3
Early stages of Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown ruled unlawful by High Court
4
Track pants in vogue as demand for at-home comfort fashion soars for Kiwi designer
5
Kiwis nominate ‘team of five million’, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Dr Siouxsie Wiles for 2021 NZer of the Year
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Health officials clarify rules around Covid-19 testing and isolation

Global baby boom ahead as Covid-19 kept millions of women from care

Iran surpasses 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus
00:32

Webb says nurse could have passed on Covid-19 to Rydges maintenance worker