Australian PM cancels family holiday after firefighters battling bushfires killed in truck crash

Source:  AAP

Scott Morrison has cancelled his family holiday and will return to Sydney as soon as possible after the deaths of two firefighters.

Scott Morrison’s apology comes as two firefighters died on the frontline of a blaze in New South Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian Prime Minister has copped heavy criticism after taking leave while intense bushfires raged along the country's east coast and millions of people choked through heavy smoke haze.

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time," Mr Morrison said today.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy."

Two volunteer firefighters were killed in a crash near Buxton, south west of Sydney, overnight.

"Given these most recent tragic events, I will be returning to Sydney from leave as soon as can be arranged," Mr Morrison said.

"The federal government stands ready to deploy whatever further assistance state and territory authorities request to manage this disaster."

The prime minister expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of the two firefighters killed.

"They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians," he said.

New South Wales has imposed a state-wide fire ban for four straight days. Source: 1 NEWS

"Their sacrifice and service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured all the best in their recovery."

Mr Morrison said Australians were deeply grateful to all of those battling the fires.

"These fires and heat conditions are horrendous, and there are still difficult days ahead, with Saturday predicted to be the most severe day, with extreme temperatures and wind making conditions very difficult for fire crews," he said.

"We wish all of those putting themselves in harm's way for all of us, all the best. Stay safe, stay together."

