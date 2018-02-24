Australian PM arrives at White House to talk about 'all the things you'd think we'd be discussing' - Trump

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived at the White House for an afternoon of meetings with President Donald Trump.

Turnbull was greeted by the president and first lady Friday. The leaders will hold meetings, sit down for a working lunch and answer questions at a joint news conference.

Trump and Turnbull got off to a tumultuous start shortly after Trump took office, sparring over refugees in a contentious telephone call.

But Joe Hockey, the Australian ambassador to the U.S., says the two men now "understand each other" and enjoy each other's company.