Australian opposition calls for review of press freedom after police raid on ABC office

Australia's opposition has called for a parliamentary inquiry into press freedom after police raids on a media organisation's Sydney headquarters and a journalist's Canberra home last week.

A government minister, meanwhile, is defending the nation's potent array of security laws, which have come under criticism since the raids on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in Sydney and News Corp Australia reporter Annika Smethurst's home.

Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally today called for a bipartisan committee to investigate whether the balance between press freedom and national security was right in legislation passed since the conservative government was first elected in 2013.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the communications minister have been meeting with editors and media executives to discuss concerns following the raids.

The ABC raid came off the back of stories published in 2017 alleging Australian soldiers may have carried out unlawful killings in Afghanistan, based on leaked Defence papers.