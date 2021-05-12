Australian officials open to mouse 'napalm' plan

Australia's environment minister is open to legalising a controversial mouse poison in a bid to "napalm" rodents plaguing farms.

The NSW government has applied to the federal pesticides regulator asking for urgent approval of bromadiolone to control mouse populations.



But leading scientists have warned the chemical could cause risks to the environment and other animals because it stays in the body after mice die.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Lay said she did not have any concerns about the poison's potential impact despite few countries approving it for agricultural use.



Ley, who represents the rural NSW seat of Farrer, said there were horrific stories from people affected by recent mouse plagues.



"The images are dreadful. Mice chewing the baby's cot. Mice all over the face of their children," she told the National Press Club in Canberra today.

"Mice eating the insides out of their electrical equipment, and the smell of mice - impossible to get rid of.



"I challenge anyone to live in an environment like that and not say 'for goodness sake, give me the tools to do something about it'."



NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall last month sought approval from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for farmers to use bromadiolone to control mice.



"It'll be the equivalent of napalming mice across rural NSW," he said at the time.

