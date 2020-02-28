Australian official lashes out at Jacinda Ardern's 'regrettable' deportation criticism

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has lashed out at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for challenging Australia's controversial deportation laws.

Last week Ms Ardern used a media conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to attack the policy, which has seen about 2000 criminals sent back to New Zealand.

"Do not deport your people and your problems," she said.

Mr Dutton said her comments were "regrettable" but he did not resile from the policy.

"New Zealand obviously is in an electoral cycle at the moment," he told Sky News today.

"It is, I think, regrettable that she made the comments but that would have played well domestically for her."

Australia's policy of deporting foreign-born criminals has placed deep strain on trans-Tasman relations for several years.

"I think for Australia we act in our national interest and her job is to act in the national interest of New Zealanders, so I don't think there is any surprise there," Mr Dutton said.

"But I don't have any regrets about the numbers of visas we've cancelled, particularly the people who have committed sexual offences against women and children."