Australian, Norwegian researchers team up to try create Covid-19 vaccine by end of next year

Australian and Norwegian researchers are teaming up to try and deliver a coronavirus vaccine by the end of next year.

It's thanks to a new anti-viral technology developed at the University of Queensland which has already shown positive results.

An Oslo-based vaccine research foundation and Melbourne-based biotech company are now chipping in to speed up progress towards a vaccine.

University of Queensland vice-chancellor Peter Hoj said on Friday he was delighted by how fast things had started to speed up.

"(Researchers) have worked tirelessly since January on this project, which will benefit Australians and the world," he said.

If trials are successful, CSL could start making one hundred million doses of the vaccine in Melbourne next year.

But before that, Brisbane scientists will have to conduct a series of trials. Researchers at the University of Queensland began work on the "molecular clamp" technology in January last year.

It clamps onto normally unstable proteins on the virus - the same proteins used by vaccines to produce an immune response.

Normally, without being able to lock the proteins in place, scientists are unable to attack the virus.

Preclinical trials have already shown a vaccine developed at the University of Queensland could neutralise Covid-19, with researchers being able to use the clamp technology to hold the vaccine together.

Jane Halton, chair of the Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said this was an important step in the fight against coronavirus.