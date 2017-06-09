Australian MPs pull marathon all-night debate of controversial voluntary euthanasia bill

Tired MPs in the Australian state of Victoria have sat all night and are now almost 24 hours into a marathon sitting debating controversial voluntary euthanasia laws.



Politicians brought their toothbrushes and pillows to the upper house last night as opponents continued digging in their heels over the bill's 141 clauses and amendments.



But MPs have agreed to lower the assisted-dying eligibility time frame from 12 to six months.



Supporters of the laws are hoping for a final vote today despite getting through fewer than half of the bill's clauses by 8.30am.



The Labor government has repeatedly criticised some opponents for delaying a vote and earlier threatened to gag debate to force a decision.



MPs have pulled two all-nighters - including one last week that only ended after Labor's David Mulino collapsed in his office - to try to get the laws through.



Australian Conservatives MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins said the debate was going to continue for some time.



"It's been a long night and it's going to be a long day," she tweeted this morning.



But Reason Party MP Fiona Patten seemed prepared for the marathon effort to go on.

The government needs 21 votes to pass the legalisation, previously described as the strictest voluntary assisted-dying scheme in the world.



So far 20 MPs have said they will vote yes, with at least two others reserving their position.

