Australian man suspected of murdering his girlfriend caught in Brazil

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The rescue operation which will involve divers escorting those remaining out is set to resume later this afternoon.
From thick mud to deep dives amid swirling currents, those trying to save the trapped football team have their work cut out for them.
Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach stuck 3km into a cave in Mae Sai district.
After Adelaide cave diver and anaesthetist Richard Harris assessed the youngsters and their coach it appears the decision was made to take the weakest out first.
A man remains critically ill in hospital.