Australian man suspected of killing his girlfriend apprehended in Brazil

Australian authorities are working closely with the Brazilian government as detectives in Rio question the former boyfriend of murdered woman Cecilia Haddad.

Mario Marcelo Santoro was arrested in Rio de Janeiro over the death of Cecilia Haddad.
Australian police are ready to fly to Brazil to help a Rio homicide squad following the weekend arrest of Mario Marcelo Santoro over the death of his former girlfriend Ms Haddad, whose fully-clothed body was found in Lane Cover River in April.

Santoro, who flew from Sydney back to his native Brazil shortly after her murder, is being held at Rio's homicide headquarters and is expected to be charged over the murder of the 38-year-old woman, according to Network Seven.

NSW homicide detectives are ready to travel to Brazil as soon as "international protocols" have been met.

"NSW Police Force is continuing to work through Commonwealth processes in order to bring a successful conclusion to their investigation," a spokeswoman told AAP.

NSW Police issued a warrant for the 40-year-old's arrest last month but Santoro may never face charges in Australia because it's unconstitutional for Brazil to extradite its citizens.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the Australian government "is working very closely with the Brazilian government".

"We are just hoping for the best outcome where justice can be achieved and so we will work closely with other authorities to ensure that the right outcome is achieved," she told Seven on Monday.

Santoro's arrest was noted by Ms Haddad's friends, including South American actress Dani Suzuki.

"Here or in another world, all your actions will have consequences and all justice will be done," Ms Suzuki posted to Instagram.

"Justice starts now," another friend posted to Facebook.

Fabio Cardoso, from Rio's homicide division, said police believe Ms Haddad, a Brazilian mining executive who lived in Sydney, was killed by asphyxiation after Santoro was "not accepting" their break-up.

"We know he had the key to her house because he lived there for a while," Mr Cardoso told the Seven Network in Brazil.

Ms Bishop said on Monday the federal attorney general Christian Porter wants to see justice.

