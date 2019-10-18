TODAY |

Australian man shot dead in his Texas home while protecting wife, two children

AAP
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

An Australian man living in Texas has been shot dead while protecting his wife and two young children from intruders who broke into his home.

Brenton Estorffe, 29, originally from Queensland, heard a window break at the rear of his home in Katy, a town near Houston, about midnight on Wednesday.

His wife and children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old, were sleeping at the time.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said when Mr Estorffe confronted the intruders, he was shot and killed.

The intruders have not been caught.

"It's sad, sad," the sheriff told local TV station ABC13.

"We have a homeowner here in Fort Bend County who's no longer with us, a father of two small children.

"It breaks your heart."

The violent death of the young dad formerly from Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast horrified the quiet community of Katy.

Local authorities have vowed to track down the intruders and are checking surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

"Pray for this young wife and her two small children because they are without their father," Sheriff Nehls said.

"He was there to protect his family."

Mr Estorffe's wife called 911 to report the intruders after the shot was fired.

Mrs Estorffe and her children were not hurt.

Mr Estorffe reportedly moved to the US in 2011 to play gridiron and study at South Virginia University.

He has been working for the Enterprise car rental company in Texas.

Shooting victim Brenton Estorffe. Source: ABC Australia
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
James Whakaruru's killer ordered to serve nine years for additional charges, but avoids indefinite term
2
Free children's car seats, instead of tickets, handed out at Auckland police checkpoint
3
Life sentence for man who murdered woman with mallet to sexually assault her daughter
4
Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks
5
Sonny Bill Williams: All Blacks have evolved to putting religious differences aside, being open about struggles
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Plane carrying Prince William, Kate in Pakistan forced to abort landing twice due to weather

Former Nazi SS guard, 93, goes on trial in Germany

Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavoured e-cigarettes in US, citing 'lack of trust' in vaping industry
01:04

Police give all-clear after 'threat' forced Interislander's return to port, evacuation