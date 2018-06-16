Australian man sentenced to life imprisonment in notorious child sex abuse case

An Australian man was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisoment for human trafficking and five counts of rape by sexual assault of underage girls.

According to Australian media, 55-year-old Peter Gerald Scully is facing up to 60 more charges, including child murder, torture and abuse against children.

Some of his victims were barely a year old.

The abuse also includes two young girls who Scully allegedly made dig their own graves and filmed them being raped.

The life prison sentence was given to his former girlfriend and accomplice Carme Ann Alvarez as well.

Australian media reported that Scully fled Melbourne in 2011 to avoid fraud charges and moved to Mindanao, Philippines, where he would entice impoverished children with money and gifts.