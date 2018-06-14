 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australian man named as person killed in Portugal beach wall 'selfie' fall

share

Source:

AAP

Perth man Michael Kearns, 33, and his English girlfriend Louise Benson have been named by media as the couple who died after falling off a beach wall in Portugal.

Perth man Michael Kearns, 33, in Portugal before he died.

Source: Instagram / benny_lou81

Mr Kearns and Ms Benson, also aged in her 30s, plunged more than 30 metres to their deaths between 1am and 6am on Tuesday morning (local time) after falling from a beach wall in the seaside town of Ericeira.

Local rescue service captain Rui Pereira da Terra told Portuguese news agency Lusa a mobile phone was found resting on the wall, suggesting a fatal photography mishap.

"It seems that (the victims) might be getting a 'selfie', when they let the phone fall, leaned over to grab it and fell," he was quoted as saying.

Mr Kearns' mother is planning to travel to Portugal as soon as possible to bring her son's body home, according to PerthNow.

The couple left Australia in January on holiday and had gone to a friend's wedding in Portugal recently, the website reported.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP it is providing consular assistance to "the family of an Australian who died in Portugal".

"The Department has been in contact with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office regarding the other person who died in the incident," DFAT said in a statement on Wednesday.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Australian man named as person killed in Portugal beach wall 'selfie' fall

01:35
2

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

3
Lake Taupo

Algae found in Lake Taupō could be 'a disaster'

00:13
4
Police say the crash took place near Dairy Flat between Redvale and Silverdale.

Person critically injured in seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway


00:29
5
At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

03:54
The latest NZ Housing Affordability Survey reports four out of five renters would struggle to make mortgage repayments.

Latest NZ housing affordability data leaves home ownership 'completely otherworldly' for some Kiwis - expert

Nearly every major city has become less affordable from 2016 to 2017.

04:33
The Government is injecting $17m into the charity for more drug treatment facilities.

Government's $17m boost for Auckland drug rehab 'merely the beginning', and more 'drastic' action needed, says counsellor

There will be 30 new detoxification beds at Auckland City Mission.

04:44
Dr Nick Golledge of Victoria University talks to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast programme about the study - and what people can do to help.

Antarctic ice melt is still accelerating - up to 1m sea rise by end of century, new Victoria University study shows

The southern continent has lost about three trillion tonnes of ice since 1992 and scientists say the window of opportunity to prevent major meltdown of the icesheets is narrowing

00:31
It’s the first time in three years Hansen has repeated the same squad in a Test.

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

Coach Steve Hansen urges his team to improve on 41-point opening win.


01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 