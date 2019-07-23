Australian man murdered while living his dream in Canada farwelled in Sydney

Lucas Fowler was in love, travelling the world and making the most of life before he was brutally murdered alongside his American girlfriend in Canada.

His father - New South Wales Inspector Stephen Fowler - told a memorial service for the 23-year-old in Sydney today that his son lived a life many envied.

"He didn't just dream of travelling, he worked and saved and made it happen," Chief Inspector Fowler told the hundreds gathered at Turramurra Uniting Church on the city's north shore.

He was remembered for his "beautiful blond curls" and big smile.

Chief Inspctor Fowler remembers when Lucas, who has two brothers and a sister, announced he was going backpacking overseas with a friend.

The family had their last Christmas together before he left.

Lucas met Chynna Deese in Croatia during his travels two years ago and Chief Inspector Fowler said the two were "full of happiness".

"The day she stole Lucas' heart was the day she became part of our family," he said.

They had embarked on a road trip around Canada before their van broke down and they were found dead on a British Columbia highway on July 15.

"We are so happy that Lucas and Chynna found each other and had such a great time travelling together, meeting new friends and just milking every last drop of fun out of life," Chief Inspector Fowler said.

"They laughed and loved, and touched the hearts of everyone they met."

The globetrotter loved camping from a young age - a love that was nurtured during annual family trips to Mylestom on the northern NSW coast.

Lucas was also known for his very limited style of dress - a white t-shirt, flannelette shirt and low-hanging jeans.

A group of his friends today wore flannelettes in honour of the adventurous 23-year-old.

They remembered him as kind, carefree and full of joy.

"No matter where he was or who he was with, he brought, love, smiles and laughter," one friend told the service.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott and Chief Inspector Fowler's police colleagues were among the hundreds gathered at the church to pay their respects.

The family has requested donations be made to a charity in lieu of flowers.

Fowler's family previously said after his death that they'd lost a dear son, brother, grandson and friend in the "most terrible of circumstances".