Australian man who killed Kiwi wife Karen Ristevski in jail sentence appeal

An appeal against wife-killer Borce Ristevski's jail term has been lodged by Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kerri Judd QC on today announced she had lodged the appeal on the basis the sentence is "manifestly inadequate".

In April, 55-year-old Ristevski was jailed for at least six years and a maximum of nine years after admitting the manslaughter of his wife Karen, meaning with time already served he could leave prison on parole in December 2023.

A Court of Appeal date is yet to be set.

Karen Ristevski's body was found covered in branches at Macedon Regional Park eight months after the 47-year-old went missing in June 2016.

Ristevski killed her at their Avondale Heights home before bundling her body into her Mercedes-Benz, lying to his wife's family and playing a mournful pallbearer at her funeral.

He was initially due to stand trial for murder but a court deemed there was insufficient evidence to secure a conviction, at which point he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

An autopsy could not determine the cause of Karen's death and Ristevski has never provided a description of how his wife of 27 years died.

The couple's daughter, Sarah, has supported her father throughout the ordeal, providing a glowing reference for him in March at his pre-sentence plea hearing.

Ristevski could have been jailed for up to 20 years for manslaughter.

    Borce Ristevski, who admitted the manslaughter of wife Karen, has never explained how he killed her. Source: 1 NEWS
