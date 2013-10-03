Australian man jailed for detaining and raping Facebook friend

A drug user who detained and repeatedly raped a woman he met via Facebook has been jailed in Western Australia for seven years and four months.

Karl David William Baudoeuf, 33, befriended the woman on Facebook in 2014 using the fake name Pete Bundy, but only met her in December 2016 when he promised to take her to the Southbound Festival in Busselton.

He drove her to his home where they took drugs and had consensual sex, the WA District Court heard today.

But the next day they had a confrontation, which led Baudoeuf to detain the woman for days and repeatedly attack her before she managed to run away.

She had suffered several injuries including a black eye, broken nose and bruising on her temple.

Baudoeuf stood trial and was found guilty of six offences including sexual penetration without consent, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

But he continues to deny the crimes happened, which Judge Vicki Stewart said showed he lacked remorse and a willingness to accept responsibility for his behaviour.

Judge Stewart said Baudoeuf's actions were persistent against a vulnerable victim as he asserted control and power over her.

"She feared for her safety," Judge Stewart said.

The court heard Baudoeuf had a history of drug use, especially methylamphetamine, and mental health problems.

Judge Stewart urged Baudoeuf to continue with his treatment programs in prison and stop using drugs.

Baudoeuf, who appeared in court via video link from prison, repeatedly buried his face in his hands during proceedings and cried when his sentence was handed down.