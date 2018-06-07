 

Australian man jailed for calling women, pretending to be a cop and saying their child was dead

A Victorian man who made hoax calls telling random women their children were dead will walk from jail in three months.

Phillip Zillner

Phillip Zillner.

Source: Facebook

Phillip Zillner, 37, called various women in 2016 and 2017, pretending to be an emergency worker and telling them their child had been fatally hit by a truck.

"It is grievous indeed. Heinous is another word, bizarre is another," sentencing Judge Michael McInerney said in the County Court on Wednesday.

In one case in 2016, Zillner called a woman's workplace and said her two-year- old daughter had been hit by a truck when the girl was actually asleep at daycare.

The woman "started to walk around aimlessly and a short time later collapsed and began crying uncontrollably", and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Zillner made similar calls to two different woman, in one instance claiming to be a police officer.

To one woman he "made outrageous suggestions about sexual activity with her dead child", Judge McInerney said.

The court was told Zillner found information about his victims using "technology".

In a separate instance, Zillner stalked a woman after she rejected him online.

He visited her workplace to yell at her, and sent various messages saying things like, "I will be inside your house watching TV before you get home".

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of stalking, three counts of recklessly causing injury and two counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court was earlier told Zillner had Tourette syndrome and autism.

A psychological report labelled his offending "a highly distorted attempt to overcompensate for his own feelings of inadequacy and worthlessness by inducing fear in the victims as a form of retribution for his own years of rejection and isolation".

Zillner has already spent 14 months in custody and was ordered on Wednesday to spend another 90 days behind bars and then serve a two-year community corrections order.

