Australian man escapes death after spending two hours in a dam gasping for breath

An Australian man has had a lucky escape after his excavator rolled into a dam dragging him down with it.

Daniel Miller was working on his Charlotte Bay property in New South Wales when the side of an embankment caved in, Nine News reports.

He then spent two hours trapped in the small dam with his nose just a couple of centimetres above the waterline.

Between gasps for air Mr Miller was able to call for help and luckily his neighbour heard and quickly alerted authorities.

Fire crews pumped water from the dam so he could be freed.

Mr Miller was then airlifted by a Westpac Rescue helicopter before spending the night in hospital.

He is now in a stable condition and medics say he sustained minor back injuries and hypothermia.

Mr Miller's doctor told Australia's Nine News he is still very traumatised from the ordeal but is recovering.