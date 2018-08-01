 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Australian man dragged off Perth train for bringing his therapy dog on board

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Animals
Australia

An elderly man with a therapy dog was forcibly removed by two guards from a train during an incident in Perth yesterday, prompting concern.

The incident took place on a Mandurah train and onlookers filmed the confrontation between the men, 9 NEWS reports.

Guards can be seen arguing with the man, telling him that he cannot have a dog on the train, but the man insists it's his therapy dog and that he had been given permission from the guards' colleagues.

They did not accept that, despite the man showing them a letter on his phone detailing his medical condition.

The confrontation escalated and the man became angry before the two guards dragged him off the train as his confused dog followed behind.

The public transport authority defended the actions of its guards, saying the inter-state visitor should have brought the correct documentation if he wanted to bring his dog onboard, and that the guards acted appropriately.

The man tried to tell the guards he had been given permission by their colleagues, but they did not believe him. Source: Nine
Topics
World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
4

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson
5

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cooper Cronk insists he's on speaking terms with former teammate Cameron Smith

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Crews report progress in fight against twin California fires

Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts on its platforms to disrupt elections

Meninga, Dally Messenger favoured to be named as rugby league Immortals

AAP
Topics
League
Australia

It was already the toughest job in rugby league but a rule tweak has ensured it is now tougher for judges deciding who will join the game's Immortals on Wednesday night.

Up to two new Immortals will be announced along with six Hall of Fame inductees at the special NRL ceremony at the SCG.

Eight judges had faced the unenviable task of choosing from an Immortals short list of Dally Messenger, Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer, Ken Irvine, Norm Provan, Brian Bevan, Ron Coote, Dave Brown, Frank Burge and Duncan Hall.

The judges' difficult quest to choose a ninth and possibly 10th Immortal was only made harder after the NRL made an important eligibility change.

When the Immortals concept was first started in 1981 by the now defunct Rugby League Week (RLW) publication, judges refused to consider anyone they had not seen play so only looked at post-World War II careers.

But that has been ditched since the NRL took over the concept last year when RLW folded.

All eras are now considered however players are only eligible for Immortal status if they are an NRL Hall of Fame member.

Former NSW playmaker Brett Kimmorley could empathise with the judges' plight after the rule tweak.

"Unfortunately with our generation we haven't seen a lot of those guys play," he told NRL.com.

"We've seen Lockyer and Meninga so you don't know how great some of these players were - the judges are in a very tough position."

Messenger is hot favourite to be the first pre-war player inducted more than 100 years after his fateful decision to turn his back on rugby and join the newly formed NSWRL in 1907.

Former Test and Queensland captain Meninga has also gained support after being overlooked for Andrew Johns at the last Immortals announcement in 2012.

For the record, Kimmorley reckoned Dragons great Provan - who featured in 10 straight premierships and was captain-coach in five - must be picked.

No matter who is named debate is set to continue over who should be on the Immortals list.

"It's a toss of the coin with a few on that list," Manly great Geoff Toovey said of the short-list.

Toovey backed ex-North Sydney and Manly flyer Irvine, who scored a staggering 212 tries in 236 games, to be inducted.

"He's got that flair, flash and that record that he's got that maybe will never be surpassed," Toovey told NRL.com.

Johns was the last Immortal inducted in 2012, joining Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999) and Arthur Beetson (2003).

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday. Source: Getty
Topics
League
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:10
Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else.

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Crime and Justice

A jury set to decide the fate of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was selected today, and opening statements in his tax evasion and bank fraud trial were expected in the afternoon.

It's the first trial arising from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Four alternate jurors were selected in addition to the panel of six men and six women.

While prosecutors weren't expected to address the question of possible collusion between Trump and Russia, Manafort's case was widely viewed as a test to the legitimacy of Mueller's ongoing probe, which Trump has dismissed as a "witch hunt."

"There was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!" Trump tweeted today.

Manafort, who is already in custody and could spend the rest of his life in jail, appeared in the federal courtroom in Alexandria, in a dark suit with his wife, Kathleen.

He is accused of trying to hide tens of millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting fees and using that money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

He is the only American charged by Mueller to opt for a trial.

Prosecutors have lined up 35 witnesses and more than 500 pieces of evidence they say will show how Manafort earned more than $60 million from his Ukrainian work and then concealed a "significant percentage" of that money from the IRS.

Prosecutors will also argue that Manafort fraudulently obtained millions more in bank loans, including during his time on the campaign.

The pool of jurors faced questions from both sides and US District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they tried to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

Prosecutors say they will introduce evidence that a chairman of one of the banks allowed Manafort to file inaccurate loan information in exchange for a role on the Republican campaign and the promise of a job in the Trump administration that never materialized.

Before the start of jury selection today, prosecutors filed an expanded list of its evidence exhibits, including several email chains between Manafort and Stephen Calk, the Chicago bank chairman.

The added evidence also appears to include documents related to bank accounts in Cyprus.

At the center of much of the trial will be another Trump campaign aide, Rick Gates, who spent years working for Manafort in Ukraine and is also accused of helping him falsify paperwork used to obtain the bank loans.

Gates, who cut a plea deal with Mueller earlier this year, is expected to testify against his former mentor.

Gates is also expected to play a key role in Manafort's second trial, scheduled for September.

That trial, set in the District of Columbia, involves allegations that the longtime political consultant acted as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests and made false statements to the US government.

The other 31 people charged by Mueller so far have either pleaded guilty or are Russians seen as unlikely to enter an American courtroom.

Three Russian companies have also been charged.

One of those companies has pleaded not guilty and is fighting the allegations in federal court in Washington.

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Crime and Justice